A superb free-kick from Mark Randall helps early Premiership leaders Larne to a 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers in the east Antrim derby.

Johnny McMurray the visitors in front at Taylor's Avenue before Carrick levelled courtesy of a Caolan Loughran free-kick.

Randall crashed his 25-yard free-kick off the crossbar and in to make it two wins from two games for Larne.