Charlton defender Renee Hector tells BBC sports news correspondent Katie Gornall that she "sank into depression" when she received online abuse after reporting another player for racism.

An independent Football Association regulatory commission found that Hector was racially abused by Sheffield United's Sophie Jones while playing for Tottenham in January.

If you've been affected by issues in this video, details of organisations that can offer support can be found here.