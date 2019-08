Glentoran and Sion Swifts record victories to leapfrog Linfield Ladies at the top of the Danske Bank Women's Premiership.

Rachel Rogan struck twice in Glentoran's 4-0 win over Derry City, with Joely Andrews and Kerry Beattie also getting on the score sheet.

Sion Swifts continued their impressive recent form with a 3-1 win over Crusaders while Marissa Callaghan netted a hat-trick to help Cliftonville to a 5-0 victory against Comber Rec.