Goals from Jordan Owens and Paul Heatley give Crusaders north Belfast bragging rights after a 2-0 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

Owens headed the Crues into a second-half lead, with Heatley's neat first-time strike wrapping up all the points for Stephen Baxter's side.

Crusaders remain on maximum points after three games while Cliftonville taste league defeat for the first time this season.