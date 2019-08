Two days after Ballymena United's Jonny Addis scored a goal from his own half, Billie Simpson of Cliftonville Ladies is nominated for the Puskas Award.

Simpson has been recognised for her volley - also from her own half - against Sion Swifts in last season's Women's Irish Premiership and she joins Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in being shortlisted for the prize.

Two wonder strikes from two defenders in Northern Ireland's top flight - but which do you think was better?