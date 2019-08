Josh Kroenke says Arsenal's Europa League final defeat by Chelsea caused the club to have an "aggressive" rethink before this summer's transfer window.

The Arsenal director and son of club owner Stan Kroenke said his father was "thrilled" with Arsenal's new signings and that they have "come back with a stronger squad".

Kroenke added: "I think the hard part is staying patient and understanding that we're putting plans in place that are going to unfold over the next several years."