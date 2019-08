A long-range effort from substitute David Cushley rescues a point for Crusaders in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Larne at Seaview.

Philip Lowry put the Crues into a first-half lead with Johnny McMurray equalising shortly after David McDaid's penalty miss.

Sean Graham curled Larne in front with an excellent strike but Cushley's effort beat Conor Devlin in the visiting goal to draw the Crues level.