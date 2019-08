Dungannon Swifts' impressive start to the season continues with a 2-1 win over Glenavon at Stangmore Park.

Michael Carvill tapped the hosts into the lead before Mark Patton's thundering effort made it two.

Alan Teggart was sent off for Kris Lindsay's side but Glenavon couldn't find a way back into the game despite Rhys Marshall's header from the resulting free-kick.