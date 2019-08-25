Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says everyone must "get used to VAR" after Raul Jimenez scored a stoppage-time penalty - following a video assistant referee check - to salvage a point for his side and deny Burnley victory.

Fans at Molineux could be heard voicing their displeasure about the fact VAR had been called to review the penalty.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley

Watch highlights of all Sunday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.