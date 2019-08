Sion Swifts remain a point ahead of Linfield at the top of the Women's Premiership after a feisty 2-2 draw at Midgley Park.

Rebecca Bassett and Kirsty McGuinness put the Linfield in a commanding position, but Amy Carr pulled a goal back before Ciara Grant's controversial equaliser for the Swifts.

Louise McDaniel was then sent-off for Linfield as tempers boiled over between the sides.