Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor says he hopes the turnout at Solitude to pay tribute to former Reds boss Tommy Breslin will help comfort his family.

The cortege of the north Belfast club's ex-boss stopped outside their stadium following his funeral mass on Tuesday, as current and former Reds players and coaches joined fans to pay their respects.

"Hopefully as a club we can offer some comfort to the family when they see just how much Tommy meant to everyone at Cliftonville," said Lawlor.