Linfield are edged out by Qarabag on away goals as their bid to qualify for the Europa League group stages for the first time falls agonisingly short.

The Premiership champions lost 2-1 to the Azerbaijani champions in Thursday's second leg in Baku after winning the first leg 3-2 in Belfast.

Shayne Lavery grabbed a late consolation goal after Jaime Romero and Abdellah Zoubir had scored for Qarabag.