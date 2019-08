Linfield boss David Healy says he was "surprised" Uefa appointed a Russian referee for his team's Europa League play-off second leg against Qarabag on Thursday.

Qarabag's 2-1 win in the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan saw them going through on the away goals rule after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

"The majority of the referee's decisions went to the home team - little throw-ins, little 50-50 decisions," said Healy.