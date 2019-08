Cliftonville rout Warrenpoint Town 5-1 at Milltown to move into second place in the Irish Premiership.

Ruaidhri Donnelly scored twice for the Reds, with Conor McMenamin, Liam Bagnall and Joe Gormley also finding the net for the visitors.

Alan O'Sullivan netted Warrenpoint's solitary consolation strike late on from the penalty spot.