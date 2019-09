Glentoran see off struggling Institute 4-0 at the Oval to move into fourth place in the Irish Premiership table.

Caoimhin Bonner's own goal gave the Glens the lead, then Hrvoje Plum's free-kick further extended the home side's advantage.

Robbie McDaid claimed to have got a touch to Plum's free-kick for the third and debutant Antonio Duric rounded off the scoring with the fourth.