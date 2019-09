James McLaughlin hits four goals as unbeaten Coleraine hammer Dungannon Swifts 5-0 at the Showgrounds.

The striker scored either side of Aaron Jarvis' first goal for Coleraine as the Bannsiders hit three goals in seven second-half minutes.

McLaughlin rounded out his hat-trick with a stunning solo effort before completing the scoring with five minutes to go as Oran Kearney's men moved into second place in the Irish Premiership table.