A Jimmy Callacher header gives Linfield a 1-0 win over Cliftonville at Solitude as they return to Irish Premiership action after their Europa League run.

Centre-half Callacher rose to head home a Kirk Millar corner in the 57th minute after Conor McMenamin had fired wide for the Reds in the first half.

David Healy's title holders are 10 points behind leaders Crusaders but have played three games less.