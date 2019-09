Warrenpoint Town's dreadful start to the Irish Premiership season continues after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Ballymena United.

Leroy Millar opened the scoring for United before Andrew Burns was shown a straight red card near the hour mark for the Sky Blues.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Andy McGrory hit a superb free kick for Ballymena and two late goals from Cathair Friel made it a miserable trip back to Warrenpoint for Stephen McDonnell's side.