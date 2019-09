Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says his side are "due a big scalp" as they prepare to face Germany in Monday's big Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park.

Davis says qualifying as one of the top two finishers in Group C which includes the Germans and the Netherlands would rank as Northern Ireland's "greatest ever achievement".

The Rangers midfielder will surpass Aaron Hughes as Northern Ireland's most capped outfield player when he wins his 113th cap on Monday.