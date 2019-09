Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill says that his side needed to capitalise on their first-half momentum after a 2-0 defeat against Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Conor Washington and Stuart Dallas missed opportunities for Northern Ireland, who looked threatening against their opponents at Windsor Park but to no avail.

O’Neill also praised the “fantastic” atmosphere in Belfast and says he hopes his can repay the Green and White Army against the Netherlands in November.