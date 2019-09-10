Manager Ryan Giggs says Group E bottom side Azerbaijan holding leaders Croatia and Slovakia beating Hungary on Monday was "not the worst set of results" for Wales.

Wales played Belarus in a friendly on the same night, beating them 1-0 in Cardiff, but the set of competitive results elsewhere means Wales - who beat Azerbaijan last Friday - still have their Euro 2020 qualifying fate in their own hands despite remaining in fourth.

Although the top two teams in Group E dropped points, Giggs says "it's important we look after ourselves".

Match report:Classy James gives Wales win over Belarus