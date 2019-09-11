Rebels: The freestyler who quit PSG to follow her dream

Our first episode of Rebels features Lisa Zimouche who gave up a promising future at Paris Saint-Germain to follow her dream of becoming a freestyle footballer. Fast forward a few years later and she’s now one of the most well known freestylers in the world. Watch the full series of Rebels on BBC iPlayer.

Rebels is part of BBC Sport's #ChangeTheGame which aims to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here

Top videos

Top Stories

Ben Stokes
Kim Clijsters
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Gareth Southgate
  • From the section Football
Team USA Captain Juli Inkster and Team Europe Captain Catriona Matthew
  • From the section Golf
  • Comments
Peter Siddle drop
Video
  • From the section Cricket