Our first episode of Rebels features Lisa Zimouche who gave up a promising future at Paris Saint-Germain to follow her dream of becoming a freestyle footballer. Fast forward a few years later and she’s now one of the most well known freestylers in the world. Watch the full series of Rebels on BBC iPlayer.

Rebels is part of BBC Sport's #ChangeTheGame which aims to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here