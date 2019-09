John Egan says captaining the Republic of Ireland to a 3-1 friendly win over Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium was "the proudest night of my life."

The Sheffield United defender admits he had to park any nerves ahead of the match as he led out the Republic for the first time.

Egan gave away a penalty for Bulgaria's goal, which was converted by Ivelin Popov, but feels it didn't take away from a "special night" in Dublin.