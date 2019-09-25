Rebels: Meet the first ever female YouTube football team

Our second episode of Rebels features Rising Ballers who use their YouTube channel to showcase their talent and create a community around women’s football.

WATCH MORE: The freestyler who quite PSG to follow her dream

Rebels is part of BBC Sport's #ChangeTheGame which aims to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

