Derry City boss Declan Devine says he is "under no illusions" that his side are the underdogs going into Saturday's EA Sports Cup final against Dundalk.

League leaders Dundalk have been the dominant force in the the League of Ireland over recent years and are unbeaten in 27 games, however Devine says Derry are hopeful of retaining their trophy.

You can hear the EA Sports Cup final live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website on Saturday 14 August from 19:30 BST.