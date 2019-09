Dale Burrell did his best impression of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney by scoring from inside his own half for non-league Whickham FC.

The midfielder netted a stunner in the Northern League Cup fixture against Bishop Auckland on Wednesday as his side came from behind to win 2-1.

Burrell struck to bring his side level just after half-time before they survived going down to 10 men to win in stoppage time on the road.

Footage courtesy of Whickham FC.