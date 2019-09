Sion Swifts maintain their four-point advantage over Linfield at the top of the NIFL Women’s Premiership table with a 12-0 win over basement side Comber Rec.

Jamaica’s international goalkeeper Nicole McClure scored from the penalty spot while forward Ciara Grant hit a hat-trick.

Linfield, who have two games in hand over the Swifts, beat Cliftonville 5-0 to keep the pressure on at the top while the Glens’ slim title chances were ended after a 2-1 defeat at home to Crusaders Strikers.