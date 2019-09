Kirk Millar scores three minutes from time as Linfield edge out Glentoran 1-0 in a pulsating derby encounter at Windsor Park.

Both sides had several chances to take the lead, with Robbie McDaid going closest for Glentoran as he headed against the crossbar with 15 minutes to play.

Millar had the final say in the dying minutes as he slotted home after good work from Bastien Hery and Mark Stafford.