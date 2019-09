Ballymena United fail to take advantage of an ill-disciplined Coleraine side as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Warden Street.

James McLaughlin opened the scoring for the Bannsiders before captain Stephen O'Donnell was sent off for a high foot.

Scot Whiteside equalised for the hosts before Adam Mullan was shown a second yellow card as Oran Kearney's men finished the game with nine men.