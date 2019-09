Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell says his side will get the slice of luck they crave after falling to a sixth defeat in a row in the Irish Premiership.

McDonnell’s outfit lost 3-0 at home to promoted side Carrick Rangers and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Point, who have only scored once in the league this season and have conceded 24 goals, were also knocked out of the League Cup by Championship team H&W Welders.

Highlights: Nixon hits treble as Carrick beat Warrenpoint