Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill saves a Josh Daniels penalty in the last second as a Paul Heatley wonder goal helps the Crues beat Glenavon 3-2.

Rhys Marshall gave the visitors a first-minute lead and Heatley equalised with an acrobatic overhead kick before Philip Lowry headed the hosts into the lead.

Andy Mitchell levelled with a penalty but substitute David Cushley won it for the league leaders with a spot-kick 12 minutes from time.