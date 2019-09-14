Hamilton 'at an all-time low' after Crues defeat

  • From the section Irish

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says refereeing decisions have left him "gutted" after his side's 3-2 defeat by Crusaders at Seaview.

Hamilton felt the penalty awarded to the Crues, from which David Cushley scored the winner, was a mistake - and that his side deserved a "blatant" spot-kick in the first half that wasn't given.

Glenavon were awarded two spot-kicks during the match by ref Jamie Robinson, with Andy Mitchell making it 2-2 from the first one before Josh Daniels had his penalty saved by Sean O'Neill in the final second.

Top videos

Top Stories

Teemu Pukki
Ben Stokes reaches his 50
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Team Europe's Georgia Hall
  • From the section Golf
  • Comments
Sky Brown
  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Joe Denly
Video
  • From the section Cricket