Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he "didn't have doubts" going into Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win against Shakhtar.

The Premier League champions had suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Norwich City four days earlier.

Guardiola added: "The result was good but the performance [against Shakhtar] was even better and I didn't have doubts.

"We know before every game that we can lose. But when we lost one game in the Premier League in the past eight months, including the summer time, why should I doubt?"