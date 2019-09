Coleraine bounce back from conceding an early goal to beat Crusaders 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at the Showgrounds.

Former Bannsiders forward opened the scoring for the Crues only for the hosts to hit back with Ben Doherty and Eoin Bradley scoring either side of a Jordan Owens own-goal.

Jamie Glackin added a fourth before Chris Hegarty headed a consolation goal for Crusaders, who saw their lead at the top halved to just thee points after suffering their first defeat of the season.