Linfield win their fourth consecutive Women's Premiership title after a 10-0 victory over nine-player Derry City at the Brandywell.

With Sion Swifts finishing their campaign the previous week, the Blues knew a win by seven goals or more would be enough to secure the title.

Captain Kirsty McGuinness scored five, with Chloe McCarron, Rebecca McKenna and a Rebecca Bassett grabbing a hat-trick completing the rout.