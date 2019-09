Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said his team "deserve to be criticised" over their recent performances.

The Argentine, whose side lost 2-1 at Leicester in their last Premier League game and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two Colchester United on Tuesday, said: "We deserve to be criticised. We need to accept that.

"If we don't get the result that people expect, of course, we need to accept the criticism."