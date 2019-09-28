Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says although he is not "impartial" he believes the two yellow cards shown to full-back Serge Aurier in Spurs' 2-1 win over Southampton were "unfair".

Pochettino also absolves his goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of his mistake that gifted the Saints their equalisers, insisting, "if you want to blame anybody, blame me as I demand that he plays in this way."

