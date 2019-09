Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is left frustrated after his side fail to capitalise on their numerical advantage against 10-man Tottenham.

The Saints boss is particularly disappointed with his subs who he said made his team "weaker" in the final 20 minutes of the game.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.