Quique Sanchez Flores says his Watford team need to work harder and eliminate 'easy goals' after his side's 2-0 defeat by Wolves.

Flores says his side are not going be creating a lot of chances so need to stay compact and be harder to beat.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 2-0 Wolves

