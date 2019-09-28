There was controversy at Stangmore Park as Dungannon Swifts edged out Carrick Rangers 2-1 in a tight contest.

Oisin Smyth and Kris Lowe put the Swifts in control, but Stewart Nixon's strike for Carrick was disallowed after miscommunication between referee Andrew Davey and assistant George Argyropoulos.

Argyropoulos waved for an offside, which Davey ignored before reversing his decision and ruling the goal out to the dismay of the Carrick faithful.

Lee Chapman pulled a goal back for Carrick after the break but Niall Currie's men couldn't find an equaliser.