Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill welcomes the additional option which St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy will offer his squad.

O'Neill handed the Belfast-born wide man his first Northern Ireland call-up as he named his squad for the Euro qualifier away to the Netherlands and friendly against the Czech Republic in Prague.

The NI manager also said he is optimistic that Jamal Lewis will recover from his elbow injury in time to take part in the qualifier in Rotterdam next Thursday.