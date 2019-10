A second-half hat-trick from David McDaid piles more misery on Glenavon and helps Larne to a 6-0 Irish Premiership victory at Inver Park.

A Martin Donnelly double and a Johnny McMurray effort had given Tiernan Lynch's side a three-goal lead at the break.

It was a second heavy defeat in a row for the Lurgan Blues, who were also hammered 7-0 by Linfield at Windsor Park last week.