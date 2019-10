Ballymena United miss the opportunity to move into outright fourth position as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Institute at the Brandywell.

Stute took the lead on 18 minutes when teenage striker Aaron McGurk scored his first senior goal with a neat finish over goalkeeper Ross Glendinning.

United levelled on 70 minutes when defender Jonny Addis met a Steven McCullough corner with a near post header and neither side could find an equaliser in the closing minutes.