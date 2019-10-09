'The pressure is on the Netherlands' - Davis

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says that there is 'a big onus' on the Netherlands to beat his side ahead of their encounter in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Northern Ireland sit second in Group C after five games, with the Netherlands three points behind Michael O'Neill's side ahead of Thursday's encounter.

Davis, who played with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk while at Southampton, says that the centre back "doesn't have many weakness in his game" but is relishing the test against some of the best players in the world.

