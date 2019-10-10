Fatigue a major factor in 'harsh' defeat - O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says fatigue was a major reason for his side conceding late goals in their 3-1 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by the Netherlands.

Two goals in injury-time saw the Dutch grab a last-gasp victory in Rotterdam after substitute Josh Magennis had given Northern Ireland a 75th-minute lead.

"We just couldn't hold on - they had a lot of good options to bring on from the bench and we don't have that. I'm proud to an extent but ultimately I'm disappointed," said O'Neill.

Video