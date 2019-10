Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis says Michael O'Neill's side "will keep progressing" despite the setback of their 3-1 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

"We have to take the positives," said the forward, whose third goal of the campaign as a substitute gave NI a 75th-minute lead.

The Dutch replied with three late goals to secure victory and move to the top of Group C on goal difference.