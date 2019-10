Linfield score all four goals in the first half to beat Dungannon Swifts 4-1 at Stangmore Park and stay fourth in the Irish Premiership table.

Andy Waterworth opened the scoring before Kirk Millar doubled the Blues' lead with a delicate chip. Joel Cooper added the third before Millar got his second with a back-post header.

Daniel Hughes netted a consolation goal after half-time, but Linfield proved too strong for the Swifts again after their 4-0 League Cup win at Stangmore on Tuesday night.