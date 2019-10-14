'We can beat anyone' - NI defender Evans

Jonny Evans believes Northern Ireland can beat anyone after holding off a second-half fight-back to beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in Prague.

Evans struck in between Paddy McNair's two goals as the Green and White Army secured their first away friendly win under Michael O'Neill in a strong response to Thursday night's Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by the Netherlands.

"It's important that we saw that result out tonight and it makes us realise that we are a very good team," said the Leicester City centre-half.

