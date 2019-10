BBC Sport asks some football fans to play 'Manchester United Wheel of Fortune' to give their views on Paul Pogba, summer signings and whether Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer should remain at the club.

WATCH MORE: 'This is my guy!' - everyone loves Juan Mata

Follow live BBC Radio 5 live & text commentary of Manchester United v Liverpool on the BBC Sport website & app from 16:30 BST on Sunday, 20 October.