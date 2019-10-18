'The stuff of dreams' - Schools show their support ahead of Derry SFC final

St Mary's and Holy Family primary schools ramp up the excitement ahead of the eagerly anticipated Derry SFC final on Sunday.

BBC Sport NI visited the two schools as Glen and Magherafelt prepare for the Owenbeg decider.

"It means everything to this town," said Peter Donnelly, the principal at Magherafelt-supporting St Mary's. "We have almost 600 children from various countries around the world, all bedecked in red and white, this is the stuff of dreams."

While Magherafelt haven't won the county title since 1978, Glen have never lifted the John McLaughlin Cup.

"It's a massive achievement and it's really galvanised the whole community and brought them altogether," said Holy Family principal Francis Lagan.